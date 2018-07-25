Wang Chenming Models Bally Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Pin 43 Shares

Model Wang Chenming stars in Bally‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Colin Dodgson, with art direction from Ben Kelway. Styling is work of Francesca Burns, with casting direction from Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna, and set design by Alice Kirkpatrick. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Alex Brownsell, and manicurist Adam Slee. For the campaign Wang was joined by British supermodel Edie Campbell.





