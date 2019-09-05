in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Devonte Stewart by Petros Kouiouris

The handsome Devonte Stewart is the star of our latest exclusive story

Suit by Miranda Kurtishi
Sheer Turtleneck by Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise
Ear Cuff by Alexander McQueen
Rings, Bracelet by Clocks & Colours

Fashion photographer Petros Kouiouris captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Devonte Stewart represented by SKorpion MGMT. In charge of styling was Altorrin, with hair styling from beauty artist Delsie Carter.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Devonte is wearing selected pieces from Miranda Kurtishi, Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise, Alexander McQueen, Clocks & Colours, Nueque, Dries Van Noten, Saint Laurent, Prada, Nina Berenato, Hanna B, Theory, David Yurman, Dreu Beckemberg, Tom Ford, Hiromi Asai, Dsquared2, Moschino, Galpon, Martine Ali, and Third Floor NYC. Photo assistance by Leiber Alvarez.

Discover more of the story below:


Bolero by Nueque
Sweater by Dries Van Noten
Pants by Saint Laurent
Sheer Turtleneck by Prada

Suit by Miranda Kurtishi
Face piece by Nina Berenato

Hat by Hanna B
Vest by Theory
Necklace by David Yurman

Suit & Shirt by Dreu Beckemberg
Diamond Encrusted Pin by Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise
Bracelet, Rings by Clocks & Colours
Specs by Tom Ford

Beret & Brooches by Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise
Blazer by Hiromi Asai
Sweater by Dsquared2
Shirt by Moschino
Pants by Saint Laurent

Hat by Galpon
Suit & Shirt by Dreu Beckemberg
Bracklets by Clocks & Colours

Suit by Hiromi Asai
Shirt by Calvin Klein
Necklaces by Martine Ali & Clocks and Colours
Rings by Third Floor NYC

Photographer: Petros Kouiouris – www.pictoucher.com
Stylist: Altorrin
Hair Stylist: Delsie Carter
Model: Devonte Stewart at SKorpion MGMT
Photographers assistant: Leiber Alvarez

