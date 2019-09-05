Harry Rowley Models London Fog Fall 2019 Collection

The handsome Harry Rowley at New York Models teams up with fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management for London Fog‘s Fall 2019 advertising campaign. Styling is work of Sarah Gore Reeves at Altered Agency, with beauty from hair stylist Rolando Beachamp at The Wall Group, and makeup artist Robert Greene at Honey Artists. Production by A+ Productions. For the campaign Harry was joined by Ava Smith.
Photographer: Dean Isidro at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Sarah Gore Reeves at Altered Agency
Hair Stylist: Rolando Beachamp at The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Robert Greene at Honey Artists
Models: Ava Smith at The Lions, Harry Rowley at New York Models
Production: A+ Productions
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments