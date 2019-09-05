Bill Skarsgård Reports Fake News for CR MEN Fall Winter 2019 Issue

Actor Bill Skarsgård teams up with fashion photographer Chris Maggio for the cover story of CR MEN‘s Fall Winter 2019 Escaping the Decade edition. Styling is work of Mitch Mcguire, with set design from Taylor Horne, and production by Sasha Bar-Tur for CR Studio. In charge if hair styling was Amy Komorowski, with grooming from beauty artist Laramie Glen.

For the cover story Bill is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Fendi, Tom Ford, Hermes, Dior Men, Bvlgari, Burberry, Berluti, Boss, Gucci, Cartier, Maximum Henry, Prada, Tiffany & Co, Alexander Olch, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and Givenchy.

CR MEN Issue 9 alongside CR Fashion Book Issue 15 is available now.

Visit CR MEN’s official site: www.crfashionbook.com