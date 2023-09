MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: D(L)ust by Alfonso Anton Cornelis

Models Tom Bellini and Jakob Jokerst star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled D(L)ust captured by fashion photographer Alfonso Anton Cornelis. In charge of styling and art direction was Giorgio Branduardi, with casting direction from Mattia Marazzi. Beauty is work of hair stylist Erisson Musella, and makeup artist Vasile Longhi.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Dsquared2, Versace, Emanuele Bicocchi, KVRT, Dolce & Gabbana, Hurricane Lab, Black Crystal Latex, Diesel, and Roberto Cavalli. Fashion assistance by Rebecca Lai, digital assistance by Sara Blasone, and light assistance by Davide Cirla.

Photographer: Alfonso Anton Cornelis – @alfonsoantoncornelis

Stylist, Art Director: Giorgio Branduardi – @gio.a.b

Casting Director: Mattia Marazzi – @mattiamatthewmarazzi

Groomer: Vasile Longhi – @vasile_longhi

Hair Stylist: Erisson Musella – @erissonmusella

Models: Tom Bellini – @tom_bellini_, Jakob Jokerst – @jakob.jokerst

Fashion Assistant: Rebecca Lai – @rebblai

Digital Assistant: Sara Blasone – @blasonedihiggs

Light Assistant: Davide Cirla – @davidee_ci