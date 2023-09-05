Glen Powell is the Face of Brioni Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Renowned Italian luxury tailoring house Brioni unveiled its Fall Winter 2023 campaign featuring American actor and producer, Glen Powell. Powell, a stalwart friend of the Brioni brand, has established himself as one of the most dynamic actors of his time, with significant roles in high-profile movies including “Top Gun: Maverick“, “Hidden Figures“, and “Expendables 3“. Powell exemplifies the quintessential Brioni man – embodying modern elegance coupled with a charismatic and spirited demeanor.

In the campaign, captured by fashion photographer Gregory Harris in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, Powell gracefully brings a personal touch of style to the brand’s premier bespoke tailoring collection. The campaign showcases Glen Powell in a variety of monochromatic photographs and a captivating short film that exudes both relaxation and sophistication, resonating perfectly with Brioni‘s timeless tailoring tradition and the rich heritage ingrained in the brand’s DNA.

At the heart of Brioni‘s artistic proficiency lies its Bespoke service, a service offering unparalleled creations that forge a harmonious balance between individual expression and the epitome of craftsmanship. The campaign invites us to experience the joy and fascination of collaboratively crafting something truly extraordinary, a testament to the remarkable personal journey that bespoke tailoring facilitates. The campaign is a tribute to the magic of human touch, which crafts deeply personal and unique sartorial experiences.