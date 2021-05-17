in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dodge Dunlap by Elys Berroteran

Discover our latest exclusive story Winds of Love captured by photographer Elys Berroteran

Dodge Dunlap

The handsome Dodge Dunlap stars in Winds of Love story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Elys Berroteran. Assistance by Sebastian Roah.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Dodge, represented by at Muse Management in New York, and Independent Model Management in Milan, is wearing selected pieces from Karl Lagerfeld, Versace, and Versace Jeans Couture.


Photographer Elys Berroteran – @ELYSMCM
Model Dodge Dunlap at Muse Management in New York, Independent Model Management in Milan
Assistant Sebastian Roah

