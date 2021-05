Model and actor Nam Joo-hyuk takes the cover story of Marie Claire Korea‘s June 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Hee June. In charge of styling was Hye Young, with set design from Yoo Yeo Jung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jung Lee, and makeup artist An Sunghee. For the Tales Of The Wild cover story Nam Joo-hyuk is wearing selected pieces from DIOR.

Photography © Kim Hee June for Marie Claire Korea, discover more at marieclairekorea.com