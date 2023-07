Fashion photographer Jaycee Mentoor captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature titled Dolce Vita starring the handsome Yuval Ozery represented by State Management. Production by Juan Marti.

For the story Yuval is wearing selected pieces from Marni, Craig Green, Levi’s, Palomo Spain, Jack + Lola, and Adidas.

Photographer, Director Jaycee Mentoor – @jayceementoor

Production Juan Marti

Model Yuval Ozery at State Management