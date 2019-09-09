New York based photographer and contributing editor SINEM YAZICI shares with MMSCENE her latest video from the MODEL TASTE series starring the handsome model on the rise GRAY EBERLEY. The MODEL TASTE series keeps up with models showing a day off in their lives, previously featuring models such as Ryan Keating and Lucas Goossens.

GRAY EBERLEY is represented by Soul Artist Management in New York, and you can find out more about him on his Instagram page.

Scroll down for the video:

Videographer Somnang Vann

2nd Camera A. Mert Erdem

Video Editor Sinan Akdogan

Interview by Sinem Yazici @sinemy