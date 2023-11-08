MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Elemental by Zuzanna Blur

The handsome Matt Devlin stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Elemental captured by fashion photographer Zuzanna Blur. In charge of styling was Bart Pacult.

For the session Matt, represented by Established Models, is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Berluti, Altar London, Carlota Barrera, Nanushka, MM6 Maison Margiela, Carlota Barrera, Erdem, and Alexander McQueen.

Photographer Zuzanna Blur – @zuzannablur

Stylist Bart Pacult – @bartpacult

Model Matt Devlin at Established Models – @matthewdevlin, @estmodels