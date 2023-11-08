in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Elemental by Zuzanna Blur

Photographer Zuzanna Blur and stylist Bart Pacult team up for our latest exclusive story

The handsome Matt Devlin stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Elemental captured by fashion photographer Zuzanna Blur. In charge of styling was Bart Pacult.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Matt, represented by Established Models, is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Berluti, Altar London, Carlota Barrera, Nanushka, MM6 Maison Margiela, Carlota Barrera, Erdem, and Alexander McQueen.

Suit: Carlota Barrera / Shirt: Erdem
Trousers – Burberry
Trousers: Carlota Barrera / Shirt: Nanushka / Vest: MM6 Maison Margiela
Trousers: Burberry
Full Look: Alexander McQueen

Trousers: Berluti / Shirt: ALTAR London
Suit: Carlota Barrera / Shirt: Erdem
Full Look: Alexander McQueen
Full Look: Alexander McQueen
Trousers: Berluti / Shirt: ALTAR London

Photographer Zuzanna Blur – @zuzannablur
Stylist Bart Pacult – @bartpacult
Model Matt Devlin at Established Models – @matthewdevlin, @estmodels

