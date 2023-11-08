Song Weilong Covers Elle Men China November 2023 Issue

Actor Song Weilong takes the cover story of Elle Men China Magazine‘s November 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Xiao Gang. In charge of styling was Sherry Shen, with beauty from hair stylist Jangjiwon Yuan Yuan, and makeup artist Yeonju.

Song Weilong is a versatile actor who enjoys watching science fiction movies such as “Interstellar” and “The Night Comes for Us.” These mind-bending films inspire his imagination and admiration for the unknown. He believes in maintaining an open mind and curiosity about the world because some ultimate answers may never be reached. When it comes to the roles he wants to try, Weilong is open to various types of characters and doesn’t have a specific preference for drama or action scenes.

In his career, he has portrayed a variety of young characters, and while they may seem different, he finds a bit of himself in each of them. He describes himself as a contradiction, acknowledging the complexity of his personality. Whether it’s high-achieving student Ling Xiao, campus boy Yang Sihuo, or the tenacious and courageous Luo Ren, he sees elements of his own traits in these roles.

In his upcoming drama “The Bionic Life,” Song Weilong will step into a character, Cheng Nuo, that is unlike himself. Cheng Nuo is a special envoy dealing with cases related to synthetic humans and has a complex inner world. This role allows him to explore the boundary between reason and emotion. Despite the contrast to his previous roles, Weilong finds the character appealing, as it involves peeling away the layers to reveal both dark and bright aspects. This isn’t Weilong’s first venture into the science fiction genre, but this time, he’s intrigued by how emotions evolve within a sci-fi setting. He believes that “The Bionic Life” delves deeper into themes like love, family, and friendship in a science fiction context.

Photography © Xiao Gang for Elle Men China