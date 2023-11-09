The highly-anticipated release of the Air Jordan 11 WMNS “Neapolitan” is creating quite a buzz among sneaker enthusiasts as the holiday season approaches. This delightful addition to Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2023 collection continues a tradition that started in 2018, offering exclusive, eye-catching colorways of the iconic Air Jordan 11 for women. This sneaker draws inspiration from the beloved ice cream flavor, resulting in a captivating color palette that combines Sail, Velvet Brown, and Atmosphere tones. The Air Jordan 11, known for its legendary design, maintains its glossy patent leather mudguard, opaque outsole, exposed carbon fiber plate, and signature tie bar on the tongue, all beautifully embellished with the Neapolitan colors.

Air Jordan 11 History

The Air Jordan 11 holds a special place in sneaker history and is revered as one of the most iconic and sought-after silhouettes within the Air Jordan lineup. It made its debut in 1995, designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, and was famously worn by Michael Jordan during the 1995-1996 NBA season. The performance-focused design of the Air Jordan 11 has extended beyond its sporting roots to have a strong association with both streetwear and formal wear. Its release marked a significant moment in sneaker culture, as it featured several groundbreaking design elements, including the use of patent leather for the first time in basketball sneakers.

Because of its distinctive style and high-quality construction, the silhouette—often regarded as one of the most important basketball launches ever—holds a special place in sneaker history. The fact that Michael Jordan wore a pair in the 1996 film Space Jam cemented its standing as an icon.

Air Jordan 11 Neapolitan Design

The Air Jordan 11 Neapolitan pays homage to the rich history of the Air Jordan 11 silhouette while infusing it with a fresh and playful design inspired by the beloved ice cream flavor. It offers a fresh and playful take on the Air Jordan 11, with a creamy Sail upper, rich Chocolate Brown patent leather mudguards, and sweet Atmosphere Pink accents. This unique blend of colors captures the essence of the popular ice cream flavor, making it a visually appealing and whimsical addition to any sneaker collection. The timeless design elements, such as the glossy patent leather and the translucent outsole, pay homage to the Air Jordan 11’s iconic heritage.

Take a look at product shots of the Air Jordan 11 WMNS “Neapolitan” below:

What sets the “Neapolitan” release apart is its inclusivity in sizing. While the sneaker is available in adult sizes, it also caters to Kids and Toddler sizes, allowing the entire family to indulge in the sweet treat of Jordan Brand’s holiday offering. In addition, Jordan Brand introduced a “Shock Drop” for the “Neapolitan” via the SNKRS app in late October, providing fans with an extended one-hour window to purchase the sneaker. This strategic move aims to ensure that sneakerheads have ample opportunities to secure their pairs, as previous women’s-exclusive AJ11 releases have sometimes taken longer to sell out, even going on discount.

Air Jordan 11 Neapolitan Release Date

The official release date for the Wmns AJ11 Neapolitan is November 11th. Women’s sizes will be priced at $225 USD, while Kids and Toddler pairs will retail for $100 and $80, respectively. The sneaker will be available through the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The wide range of sizes and affordable price points make this release accessible and appealing to sneaker enthusiasts of all ages and genders.

As we anticipate the release of the Air Jordan 11 WMNS “Neapolitan,” it’s evident that this sneaker is poised to become a standout offering for Jordan Brand this holiday season. Its unique and playful color scheme, extended sizing options, and strategic Shock Drop make it a must-have for sneaker collectors and fashion-conscious individuals. The “Neapolitan” edition adds a delightful and flavorful twist to the iconic Air Jordan 11, making it a delectable treat for sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike.

So, mark your calendars for November 11th and get ready to savor the delicious flavor of the Air Jordan 11 WMNS “Neapolitan.”

For the most up-to-date information on the sneaker check out this release guide. For upcoming sneaker releases, including official images, release dates, pricing information, and how to make a purchase, make sure to visit our dedicated sneaker page.

Air Jordan 11 WMNS “Neapolitan”

Colorway: Sail / Velvet Brown-Atmosphere

Style #: AR0715-101

Release Date: November 11, 2023

Price: $225