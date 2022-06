Fashion photographer Labros Tyrlis captured Endgame story exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring the handsome Elias Kwss represented by The Legion MGT. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Evangelie Mp.

Discover more of the session below:

Photographer: Labros Tyrlis – @labrostyrlis, labrostyrlis.tumblr.com

Beauty Artist: Evangelie Mp – @evangeliemp

Model: Elias Kwss at The LegionMGT – @eliaskwss, @thelegionmgt