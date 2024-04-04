in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORY Eliott Mahaut by Stefano Sciuto

Stylist Piero Nuvoli and photographer Stefano Sciuto team up for our latest exclusive story

Eliott Mahaut by Stefano Sciuto / Photography © Stefano Sciuto for MMSCENE

Model Eliott Mahaut from GUYS Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by Stefano Sciuto, assisted by Luigi Angelico. Styling is done by Piero Nuvoli, with assistance from Valeria Agostino, while Lisa Lionello took care of hair and makeup. 

For the story Evan is wearing selected pieces from Bonfilio, Alessandro Enriquez, Calvin Klein, Antonio Marras, Missoni, Moschino, Sandro Paris, Lacoste, Christian Boaro, Adidas,and Massimo Dutti.

total look MOSCHINO / Photography © Stefano Sciuto for MMSCENE
hat BONFILIO, skirt ALESSANDRO ENRIQUEZ, jeans CALVIN KLEIN / Photography © Stefano Sciuto for MMSCENE
jacket SANDRO PARIS, high neck t-shirt CHRISTIAN BOARO, slp CHRISTIAN BOARO, socks ADIDAS, shoes ADIDAS / Photography © Stefano Sciuto for MMSCENE
boxer MASSIMO DUTTI / Photography © Stefano Sciuto for MMSCENE
shirt SANDRO PARIS, polo shirt LACOSTE, shorts ANTONIO MARRAS, socks ANTONIO MARRAS, shoes ANTONIO MARRAS / Photography © Stefano Sciuto for MMSCENE
sweater MISSONI / Photography © Stefano Sciuto for MMSCENE
cardigan MISSONI, jeans CALVIN KLEIN, boots MOSCHINO / Photography © Stefano Sciuto for MMSCENE
total look ANTONIO MARRAS / Photography © Stefano Sciuto for MMSCENE
total look ANTONIO MARRAS / Photography © Stefano Sciuto for MMSCENE

Photographer – Stefano Sciuto
Ass. Photographer – Luigi Angelico
Model – Eliott Mahaut
Model Agency – GUYS Management
Stylist – Piero Nuvoli
Ass. Stylist – Valeria Agostino
Make Up and Hair – Lisa Lionello
Location – Private Residence Seriate (BG)

