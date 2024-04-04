New Crews Go Summer Collection From Puma and Porsche

Porsche and PUMA have teamed up to introduce the Crews Go Summer Collection, which blends beachside fun with automotive themes. This collection, created with the dynamic individual in mind, is all about the exhilaration of speed and the bliss of coastal living. It offers a range of apparel, from sleek shirts with bold graphics to versatile hoodies and carefully designed accessories.

The aesthetic of the collection consists of twill shorts with practical carpenter’s pockets, shirts with silver rivets, and regular fit sweatshirts for all-day comfort. This line, which is intended for both men and women who ride in the fast lane on the road and in the waves, honors the happiness that comes from travelling at a high pace. The collection is completed with the addition of color-coordinated caps and Puma CA Pro sneakers.

The PUMA x Porsche Collection will be available through selected PUMA stores, online at Puma.com, and on Porsche-design.com and shop.porsche.com. See the whole collection in the Gallery below: