The Constructivist: Emile Woon Poses for VMAN Magazine

Zoltan Tombor Captured VMAN’s Latest Exclusive Story

Emile Woon
Photo © Zoltan Tombor for V MAN / Courtesy of See Management

The handsome Emile Woon at One Management stars in The Constructivist story captured by fashion photographer Zoltan Tombor at See Management for VMAN Magazine. In charge of styling was Debbie Hsieh at See Management, with casting direction from Sheri Chiu, and grooming by beauty artist Roberto di Cuia.

V Man – vman.com
Photo: Zoltan Tombor at See Management
Stylist: Debbie Hsieh at See Management
Groomer: Roberto di Cuia
Model: Emile Woon at One Management
Casting: Sheri Chiu

