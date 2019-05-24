Top Men’s Wedding Attire Trends for 2019

Every year more than 2.3 million couples get married in the USA with most of the attention of the guests firmly focused on the blushing bride. Despite your wife-to-being the star of the show there is no reason why you cannot look your best as well. If you are conventional by nature you can stick to neutral colors for an elegant look. Or, if you have a wicked fashion sense and daring personality you can embrace one of many exciting groomswear trends that have been inspired by some of the most fashion-forward looks to grace the runways of the world this year. From bright colors and mismatched fabric to houndstooth jackets and floral ties, here’s a closer look at some of the hottest trends for grooms in 2019.

Scroll down for MMSCENE Magazine’s wedding attire trend tips:

Bright, Bold Colors Are In

For decades various shades of gray, black, tan and navy have been considered the most suitable colors for groom attire. While these are undoubtedly timeless and able to flatter most skin tones, they are not exactly at the top of the list of trendy colors suitable for a 2019 wedding. This year bright, bold hues are all the rage when it comes to groomswear. Depending on how brave you are, you can choose to wear an entire suit in a daring color such as purple, burgundy, ink blue, and forest green, or simply use it to add splashes of color to a more neutral outfit. If you aren’t a fan of big, loud colors, you can incorporate some color into your outfit by opting for more-subtle accent pieces such as ties, belts, and waistcoats. Even jewelry has steered away from the conventional with everything from wedding bands to cufflinks being made available in a range of interesting finishes. Wedding band experts at manlybands.com note that if you have chosen an unusual wedding band, you can really make make it pop by using some of its textures and colors in your outfit.

Don’t Be Scared of Playful Patterns

Fun, bold colors and interesting patterns are injecting a lot of vibrancy into menswear this year with Versace and Dolce & Gabbana leading the charge. Cool geometrical and floral patterns can be used by fashion-forward grooms to show off their own unique personalities and style preferences. Floral ties and pocket squares accentuate dark-colored suit and tuxedos beautifully while you will undoubtedly turn heads in a houndstooth jacket or waistcoat. The best thing about colorful prints is that the groomsmen can get in on the fun by wearing coordinating accessories of their own.

Contrast is Good

If you want your wedding day to be truly memorable, try to step out of your comfort zone just a bit and impress your bride and guests with your cool attire. Apart from grooms wearing beautiful bright hues and fun patterns, they can also choose to mix and match their styles like never before. Differences in both fabric and color will add a whole new dimension to your outfit while affording you a strong yet individualistic look. If your brie is insisting that you stick to a very formal, traditional look you can always opt to wear a pair of funky designer Paul Smith or Gucci socks to showcase a bit of your personality.

Your wedding is without a doubt one of the most important days in your life. Regardless of the suit you choose or the color of your shoes, as long as you feel comfortable in what you are wearing and your bride will approve you are bound to look the part of the most important guy on the day.

All images from MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Andris by Guillaume Malheiro – discover the full shoot.