Jarrod Scott Models Liberty London Travel & Swim Collection

Discover Liberty London’s debut Travel & Swim Collection Starring Jarrod Scott

Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London

Supermodel Jarrod Scott stars in Liberty London‘s Spring Summer 2019 Swim and Holiday campaign captured by fashion photographer Alex Bramall. In charge of styling was Thea Lewis-Yates, with casting direction from Nicholas Forbes Watson. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ben Jones, and makeup artist Zoe Taylor. For the campaign Jarrod was joined by top model Lina Berg.

Directional design, innovative fabrics and re-worked archival prints collide for Liberty London’s debut Travel & Swim Collection. The luxurious, go-anywhere capsule range includes sleek swimwear shapes and grab-and-go jacquard bags alongside ready-to-wear beach dresses, tailored shorts and relaxed-fit shirts. Browse to discover everything you’ll need for your next great escape.

Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London
Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London
Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London
Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London
Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London
Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London
Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London
Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London
Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London
Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London
Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London
Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London

Jarrod Scott
Photography © Alex Bramall for Liberty London

