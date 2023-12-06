ENHYPEN Covers GEN V Magazine Winter 2023 Issue

K-pop band ENHYPEN takes the cover story of GEN V Magazine‘s Winter 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Ruo Bing Li. In charge of styling was Nicola Formichetti, with production from Alyson Cox. Beauty is work of hair stylist Chihyun Ahn, and makeup artist Sojeong Kwon. For the session K-pop superstars are wearing selected pieces from Prada.

On favorite tracks from Orange Blood:

JAKE: ORANGE BLOOD is really a “no skip” album, but if I had to choose one, I’d go with “Orange Flower (You Complete Me).”

JUNGWON: My favorite is “Orange Flower (You Complete Me).”

JAY: Personally, I like “Sweet Venom.” It’s very different from our previous lead singles and the fact that I contributed to the Korean lyrics makes it even more special.

HEESEUNG: “Sweet Venom” because I’m personally into this funk/pop genre. Also, you can listen to this song in both Korean and English, so hopefully more listeners will be able to connect to it and enjoy it.

SUNGHOON: “Sweet Venom” is my top pick because it allows us to show a different side of ourselves that ENGENEs have yet to witness.

SUNOO: I’m on board with SUNGHOON—“Sweet Venom.”

NI-KI: I choose “Sweet Venom” too. Its choreography and the song itself is very fresh, making it very exciting to perform.

On Individual styles:

JUNGWON: I usually opt for comfortable and easygoing looks, but lately, I’ve been experimenting with more formal and edgy styles as well.

HEESEUNG: I enjoy playing around with pieces that have different vibes and I pay particular attention to the quality of the fabric.

JAY: My style is quite versatile, but I’m particularly drawn to clothes with a lot of sophisticated details.

JAKE: Similar to JAY, I’m open to a wide range of styles. Recently, I’ve been working on mixing and matching different looks to define my signature style.

SUNGHOON: I prefer neat and well-defined outfits, which is why I enjoy wearing matching sets to achieve a classic aesthetic.

SUNOO: My go-to is effortless yet trendy attire, often paired with accessories like bags.

NI-KI: Street and vintage styles are my favorites and I like to blend elements from both to craft looks that are unique to me.

Photography © Ruo Bing Li for GEN V Magazine, read more at genv.co