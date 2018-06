Top model Erik Van Gils stars in the cover story of GQ Turkey‘s Summer 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Buzz White. Styling is work of Kaner Kivanc, who for the session selected pieces from the likes of Ermenegildo Zegna, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Michael Kors Collection among other. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Jody Taylor, and makeup artist Lesley Vye.