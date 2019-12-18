in Lookbooks, Menswear, Pre-Fall 2020 Men's Collection, Salvatore Ferragamo, Streeters

Matthew Petersen Models Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2020 Collection

Photographer Luca Khouri lensed Salvatore Ferragamo’s Pre-Fall 2020 lookbook

Matthew Petersen
© Salvatore Ferragamo, photography by Luca Khouri

The handsome Matthew Petersen stars in Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Pre-Fall 2020 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Luca Khouri.

Pre-Fall 2020 Men’s Collection

Styling is work of Jodie Barnes, with beauty from hair stylist Soichi Inagaki, and makeup artist Laura Dominique at Streeters. In charge of casting direction was Piergiorgio Del Moro. For the session Matthew was joined by Abby Champion and Miriam Sánchez.

Matthew Petersen
© Salvatore Ferragamo, photography by Luca Khouri
For more womenswear looks from Salvatore Ferragamo’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection visit DESIGNSCENE.NET

