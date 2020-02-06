Unveil: Farhan Alam Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2020 Issue

The handsome Farhan Alam at Supa Model Management poses for Unveil story captured by fashion photographer Eddie Blagbrough for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2020 edition. In charge of styling was André Deveaux.
For the session Farhan is wearing selected pieces from Dunhill, Rebus, Bottega Veneta, Ermenegildo Zegna, Issey Miyake Men, Prada, Dries Van Noten, and Kenzo.
Photographer EDDIE BLAGBROUGH – www.eddieblagbrough.co.uk
Stylist ANDRÉ DEVEAUX
Model FARHAN ALAM at Supa Model Management