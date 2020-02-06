Rockwell Harwood Models Reserved Spring 2020 Menswear Collection

The handsome Rockwell Harwood at IMG Models team ups with fashion photographers Frankiewicz & Rozniata for Reserved‘s Spring 2020 menswear lookbook. In charge of styling was Ewelina Gralak, with beauty from hair stylist Karim Belghiran at Art List Paris, makeup artist Dariia Day at D’Vision, and manicurist Sosna Strachota Mani & Beauty.
Set design is work of Ania Witko, with production from Warsaw Creatives. Video directed by Szymon Dudka at Hart & Viewfinder.
