MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Feels by Pedro Ortiz

The handsome Pau Navas stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature titled Feels lensed by fashion photographer Pedro Ortiz. In charge of styling was Carla Salemi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Yadro Ochoa.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Pau, represented by Uno Models, is wearing selected pieces from Aitor Goikoetxea, Pablo Erroz, Guillermo Justicia, Lemachet, Templat, and Adolfo Dominguez.
Photographer Pedro Ortiz – @petertrax_
Stylist Carla Salemi – @aguasalada
Beauty Artist Yadro Ochoa – @yadrobeauty
Model: Pau at Uno Models – @pauunavas, @unomodels