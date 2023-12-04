in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Uno Models

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Feels by Pedro Ortiz

Photographer Pedro Ortiz and stylist Carla Salemi team up for our latest exclusive story

The handsome Pau Navas stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature titled Feels lensed by fashion photographer Pedro Ortiz. In charge of styling was Carla Salemi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Yadro Ochoa.

For the story Pau, represented by Uno Models, is wearing selected pieces from Aitor Goikoetxea, Pablo Erroz, Guillermo Justicia, Lemachet, Templat, and Adolfo Dominguez.

Top Guillermo Justicia
T-Shirt Adolfo Dominguez / Hat Urban Outfitter
Jacket Ader Error / Hoodie COS
Total Look Aitor Goikoetxea

Hat Urban Outfitter / T-Shirt Adolfo Dominguez
T-Shirt Adolfo Dominguez / Hat Urban Outfitter
Top Guillermo Justicia / Sunglasses Nike
Top Guillermo Justicia
Hoodie COS
Hat Urban Outfitter / T-Shirt Adolfo Dominguez
Sunglasses Nike

Photographer Pedro Ortiz – @petertrax_
Stylist Carla Salemi – @aguasalada
Beauty Artist Yadro Ochoa – @yadrobeauty
Model: Pau at Uno Models – @pauunavas, @unomodels

