MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Feels by Pedro Ortiz

The handsome Pau Navas stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature titled Feels lensed by fashion photographer Pedro Ortiz. In charge of styling was Carla Salemi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Yadro Ochoa.

For the story Pau, represented by Uno Models, is wearing selected pieces from Aitor Goikoetxea, Pablo Erroz, Guillermo Justicia, Lemachet, Templat, and Adolfo Dominguez.

Photographer Pedro Ortiz – @petertrax_

Stylist Carla Salemi – @aguasalada

Beauty Artist Yadro Ochoa – @yadrobeauty

Model: Pau at Uno Models – @pauunavas, @unomodels