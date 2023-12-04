in Fall Winter 2024.25, Lookbooks, Menswear, Moschino

Playful Ode to Classics: Moschino Fall Winter 2024 Collection

With FW24 Menswear Collection, Moschino tells a playful tale of timeless elegance

Moschino Fall Winter 2024
Moschino Fall Winter 2024 Collection

Italian brand Moschino unveiled its Fall Winter 2024 Menswear Collection that  pays tribute to diverse characters, celebrates youth’s raw energy, and also nods to the sophistication.

The collection is a love letter to the brand founder Franco Moschino. His legacy continues to resonate in the Moschino Fall Winter 2024 menswear collection, presenting a harmonious blend of reinvented classics and iconic archival pieces. Five timeless items, including the Teddy Bear coat and headpiece, the fringed half-jacket, the pearl-trimmed boxy blazer with a peace sign, the VIP gown, and the recipe coat, are reintroduced to emphasize the brand’s distinctive identity.

Moschino Fall Winter 2024
Courtesy of ©MOSCHINO
Moschino Fall Winter 2024
Courtesy of ©MOSCHINO
Moschino Fall Winter 2024
Courtesy of ©MOSCHINO

Moschino’s house codes prove to be both contemporary and versatile. The collection exudes a youthful energy. Statement overcoats and strong-shouldered tailoring find balance with fluid pants, creating a dynamic and diverse range.

Menswear
Courtesy of ©MOSCHINO
Menswear
Courtesy of ©MOSCHINO
Menswear
Courtesy of ©MOSCHINO

Slogans become fashionable accessories, humor permeates the collection with subtle energy, and every character finds the perfect garment. Moschino’s Fall 2024 collection is a fun and desirable ode to classics, proving that chic never goes out of style. It’s the same old chic, but with a Moschino twist that makes it irresistibly fresh and contemporary.

