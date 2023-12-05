Tribute to Los Angeles Fashion: Balenciaga Fall 2024 Collection

Balenciaga unveiled its Fall 2024 collection in Los Angeles, a city chosen for the first time as the runway setting for the prestigious fashion house. Against the scenic backdrop of palm tree-lined streets, the show was elevated by a custom soundtrack by BFRND. This unique musical accompaniment, complete with multiple voiceovers, brought a cinematic and character-driven touch to Demna‘s vision of Los Angeles’ distinctive fashion culture.

The collection encapsulated the essence of Los Angeles, translating it into a range of garments suitable for various everyday activities. Starting with an activewear chapter featuring essentials like shorts, bra tops, leggings, and sweatshirts, the designs transitioned into a jersey section reminiscent of the American velour tracksuit trend from the aughts. Low-slung trousers and cropped hooded jackets, paired with knee-high Alaska boots, redefined casual luxury.

The introduction of neo-grunge brought oversized and layered garments into focus, featuring standout pieces like cut-up asymmetric trousers, hand-embroidered leopard-motif coats, outdoor hotel slippers, and leather bags with nylon shopper totes. The collection then evolved into upscaled daywear, boasting outsize proportions and precise tailoring, with some pieces featuring flattened square shoulders and tweed sets. A hooded jacket with an integrated scarf served a dual purpose, adding both style and paparazzi deterrence.

As the show approached its finale, the eveningwear segment showcased highly defined shapes and silhouettes. Many garments paid homage to Cristobal Balenciaga’s original designs.

Balenciaga’s accessory lineup included the new croc-embossed Rodeo bag, paying homage to the brand’s L.A. flagships on Beverly Hills’ iconic street. Essential carriers such as the knitted 24/7 tote and the Monaco tote accompanied the eyewear collection, featuring evolved mask and batwing shapes, along with the innovative super-flexible Malibu line.

A highlight of the show was the introduction of the 10XL Sneaker, a shoe that embodies Balenciaga’s signature sense of exaggeration in proportion. Available in two exclusive colorways, yellow/white/blue and blue/gray/black.

Immediately following the show, exclusive release items were made available, including leather and paper tote bags, jerseys, caps, and aprons in collaboration with Erewhon, the famed L.A.-based grocery store. The Le Cagole Tote XL, No Logo jersey pieces, and high jewelry in collaboration with Jacob & Co. rounded out the exclusive offerings, infusing American youth culture sentiments with a touch of opulence under the banner of “Made in the USA.”