Fashion photographer Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps captured inspiring young men of tomorrow for L’Uomo Vogue‘s July 2018 edition featuring models, artists and musicians such as Rafferty Law, Finlay Kemp, Sonny Hall, Tomoya Mizuno, Ryan Hawaii, KC from Last Night in Paris, and Zackary Enright-Wells. In charge of styling was Rasharn Agyemang, with makeup from beauty artist Christabel Draffin using MAC Cosmetics at Emma Davies Agency, and hair styling by Toshinari Kokubun using Hair & Makeup Earth.

“With some help from my friend Fran Cutler (she knows everyone in London), we found some incredibly interesting people. It was important not to over style them, instead, presenting them as they are, in their own clothes. It felt very natural, especially shooting on a 5×4 plate camera which is my favourite.” – Fenton Bailey





Tonic Reps is a London-based agency that nurtures the creative talent and the forward thinking clients of the future. It represents a mix of emerging and established artists, offering a wealth of experience and styles. Each individual produces problem solving content, with an original, creative perspective for every brief. We deliver all of this with the highest production values for brands and publications alike.