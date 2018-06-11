MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Five Guys by Henry Lou
Fashion photographer Henry Lou captured Five Guys story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Brian Cunningham at Wilhelmina Models, Gray Eberley at Soul Artist Management, Martin Myaka, Terrence Moore and Desmond Roney at Red Models. In charge of styling was Theresa Rimmel, assisted by Stevie Gatez. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tomoaki Sato, and makeup artist Mitch Yoshida.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Models are wearing selected pieces from Supreme, Boys of New York, What Goes Around Comes Around, Comme des Garcons x Converse, Topman, Zara, Project 96, DVO by Dean, Scotch & Soda, MODO Eyewear, Vans, and Maison Margiela. For more of the session continue below:
Hat: Supreme
tee: boys of New York
dungarees: what goes around comes around vintage
shoes: comme des garcons x converse
Varsity jacket: what goes around
Eyewear: stylists own
Vest: Topman
jeans: what goes around
Hat: supreme
shirt: Zara
pants: what goes around
shoes: comme des garçon x converse
Bottom – jacket & pants: project 96
middle left – jacket: what goes aroundpants: DVO by Dean
middle right – hoodie: topman, pants: scotch & soda
top left – jacket: project 96
top right – biker jacket & pants: what goes around
Shirt: boys of New York
Eyewear: MODO eyewear
Brian:
jacket: topman
shirt: DVO by Dean
jeans: what goes around
shoes: converse
Desmond
vest: topman
jeans: what goes around
shoes: vans
Shirt: Zara
Hoodie: topman
Jacket: project 96
Eyewear: stylists own
Jacket: Maison Margiela
shirt: boys of New York
belt: stylist own
jeans: what goes around
Varsity jacket: project 96
Eyewear: stylists own
Glasses: stylists own
Shirt: Boys of New York
pants: what goes around
Eyewear: stylists own
Models: Brian Cunningham at Wilhelmina Models, Gray Eberley at Soul Artist Management, Martin Myaka at Red Models, Terrence Moore & Desmond Roney at Red Models
Hair Stylist: Tomoaki Sato
Makeup Artist: Mitch Yoshida
Styling Assistant: Stevie Gatez
Stylist: Theresa Rimmel
Photographer: Henry Lou – www.henrylou.com
