MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Five Guys by Henry Lou

Henry Lou

Fashion photographer Henry Lou captured Five Guys story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Brian Cunningham at Wilhelmina Models, Gray Eberley at Soul Artist Management, Martin Myaka, Terrence Moore and Desmond Roney at Red Models. In charge of styling was Theresa Rimmel, assisted by Stevie Gatez. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tomoaki Sato, and makeup artist Mitch Yoshida.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Models are wearing selected pieces from Supreme, Boys of New York, What Goes Around Comes Around, Comme des Garcons x Converse, Topman, Zara, Project 96, DVO by Dean, Scotch & Soda, MODO Eyewear, Vans, and Maison Margiela. For more of the session continue below:


Henry Lou

Hat: Supreme
tee: boys of New York
dungarees: what goes around comes around vintage
shoes: comme des garcons x converse

Henry Lou

Varsity jacket: what goes around

Henry Lou

Eyewear: stylists own

Henry Lou

Vest: Topman
jeans: what goes around

Henry Lou

Hat: supreme
shirt: Zara
pants: what goes around
shoes: comme des garçon x converse

Henry Lou

Bottom – jacket & pants: project 96
middle left – jacket: what goes aroundpants: DVO by Dean
middle right – hoodie: topman, pants: scotch & soda
top left – jacket: project 96
top right – biker jacket & pants: what goes around

Henry Lou

Shirt: boys of New York

Henry Lou

Eyewear: MODO eyewear

Henry Lou

Henry Lou

Henry Lou

Henry Lou

Henry Lou

Brian:
jacket: topman
shirt: DVO by Dean
jeans: what goes around
shoes: converse
Desmond
vest: topman
jeans: what goes around
shoes: vans

Henry Lou

Shirt: Zara

Henry Lou

Hoodie: topman

Henry Lou

Jacket: project 96

Henry Lou

Eyewear: stylists own

Henry Lou

Jacket: Maison Margiela
shirt: boys of New York
belt: stylist own
jeans: what goes around

Henry Lou

Henry Lou

Varsity jacket: project 96

Henry Lou

Henry Lou

Eyewear: stylists own

Henry Lou

Henry Lou

Glasses: stylists own

Henry Lou

Shirt: Boys of New York
pants: what goes around

Henry Lou

Eyewear: stylists own

Henry Lou

Henry Lou

Henry Lou

Models: Brian Cunningham at Wilhelmina Models, Gray Eberley at Soul Artist Management, Martin Myaka at Red Models, Terrence Moore & Desmond Roney at Red Models
Hair Stylist: Tomoaki Sato
Makeup Artist: Mitch Yoshida
Styling Assistant: Stevie Gatez
Stylist: Theresa Rimmel
Photographer: Henry Lou – www.henrylou.com

