Giancarlo Commare Stars in DSCENE Magazine Unfiltered Issue

Italian actor Giancarlo Commare stars in Act One Scene Two story captured by fashion photographer Antonio Guzzardo for our DSCENE Magazine‘s Unfiltered edition. In charge of creative and fashion direction was Carmen Palumbo, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Alessandro Joubert at Simone Belli Agency. For the session Giancarlo is wearing selected pieces from Dalpaos, Etro, Marsèll, Valentino, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Versace. Fashion assistance by Angelica Venturini and Martina Quitadamo. Special thanks to Pastificio Cerere, San Lorenzo (Roma).

I’d love to play grotesque, out-of-the-ordinary characters with peculiar features, something like Jack Torrance of The Shining or Sweeney Todd. I mean, a complex character with a dark side. – Commare

Suddenly I felt a huge sense of responsibility. At first, I felt the pressure, but I grew together with the project. Today I feel proud to have been a part of it and of all the good it did for people all over the world. – Commare on his role of Edoardo in SKAM Italia

In an exclusive interview for DSCENE Magazine, Giancarlo talks about his beginnings, some of his memorable roles, and future projects. Read full interview at designscene.net.

Photographer: Antonio Guzzardo @antonio_guzzardo_art

Creative and fashion direction: Carmen Palumbo @carmenpalumbo__

Hair and Makeup Artist: Alessandro Joubert at Simone Belli Agency

Fashion Assistants: Angelica Venturini and Martina Quitadamo

Special Thanks to Pastificio Cerere, San Lorenzo (Roma)

Talent: Giancarlo Commare @giancarlocommare

Story published in DSCENE Issue 16 – get it now in print and digital.