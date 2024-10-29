DSCENE Magazine has revealed a stunning teaser for its highly anticipated Issue #021, featuring model Patryk Lawry. Shot by Nikolai Kokanovic at the legendary Glass House by Philip Johnson, this sneak peek sets the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable issue, with the full print cover yet to be revealed.

The new issue embraces the theme of “Wicked Wonderland,” a space where creativity runs wild, and the unexpected takes the spotlight. Against the architectural marvel of the Glass House, the editorial fuses elegance with intrigue. Lawry models pieces from the BOSS Fall Winter 2024-25 Collection, with styling by Manda Javorina, delivering a striking balance of sophistication and mystery that mirrors the issue’s enchanting theme.

This teaser offers a glimpse into the fantastical world DSCENE has created, promising an exciting blend of fantasy, fashion, and art. As the official cover reveal approaches, readers can look forward to stepping further into this bold, imaginative vision.

Stay tuned for the full release of Issue #021 and prepare to explore the magic that lies within this unique Wicked Wonderland.

Photographer and Director Nikolai Kokanovic

Stylist Manda Javorina

Grooming Mark Alan Esparza

Executive Producer Adam Bodenstein

Producer Jami Arceo

Talent Patryk Lawry at Arrival management

Production Assistant Amy Zou

Production Assistant Magnolia Ellenburg

All looks from BOSS Fall Winter 2024-25 Collection

Location Glass House by Philip Johnson

Weights Vagujhelyi