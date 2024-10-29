DSCENE Magazine has revealed a stunning teaser for its highly anticipated Issue #021, featuring model Patryk Lawry. Shot by Nikolai Kokanovic at the legendary Glass House by Philip Johnson, this sneak peek sets the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable issue, with the full print cover yet to be revealed.
PRE-ORDER IN PRINT AND DIGITAL
The new issue embraces the theme of “Wicked Wonderland,” a space where creativity runs wild, and the unexpected takes the spotlight. Against the architectural marvel of the Glass House, the editorial fuses elegance with intrigue. Lawry models pieces from the BOSS Fall Winter 2024-25 Collection, with styling by Manda Javorina, delivering a striking balance of sophistication and mystery that mirrors the issue’s enchanting theme.
View this post on Instagram
This teaser offers a glimpse into the fantastical world DSCENE has created, promising an exciting blend of fantasy, fashion, and art. As the official cover reveal approaches, readers can look forward to stepping further into this bold, imaginative vision.
PRE-ORDER IN PRINT AND DIGITAL
Stay tuned for the full release of Issue #021 and prepare to explore the magic that lies within this unique Wicked Wonderland.
Photographer and Director Nikolai Kokanovic
Stylist Manda Javorina
Grooming Mark Alan Esparza
Executive Producer Adam Bodenstein
Producer Jami Arceo
Talent Patryk Lawry at Arrival management
Production Assistant Amy Zou
Production Assistant Magnolia Ellenburg
All looks from BOSS Fall Winter 2024-25 Collection
Location Glass House by Philip Johnson
Weights Vagujhelyi