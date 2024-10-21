DSCENE x Heliot Emil Reveal a Heat-Activated Cover

DSCENE Magazine partners with Heliot Emil for an exclusive limited-edition cover that redefines the intersection of art, technology, and fashion. As part of the Design Issue: “Line, Form, Space”, the thermochromic cover, envisioned by Creative Director Julius Juul and developed by both DSCENE and Heliot Emil, offers a dynamic, interactive experience by changing appearance with heat.

Printed on thermochromic paper, the cover initially presents in black. When touched, heated, or exposed to sunlight, it transforms to reveal a stunning image of Julius Juul. As it cools, the cover slowly returns to its original black state, embodying Heliot Emil’s philosophy of pushing creative boundaries with industrial elegance and conceptual design.

Founded by brothers Julius and Victor Juul, Heliot Emil has become known for creating multi-sensory experiences that transcend traditional fashion, incorporating elements like furniture and soundscapes into their forward-thinking vision. This collaboration perfectly encapsulates the brand’s approach, merging technology and creativity into a seamless, tangible art form.

In celebration of this release, DSCENE Editors Katarina Doric and Zarko Davinic sat down with Julius Juul for an in-depth interview. Julius dives into the origins of Heliot Emil, the role of sustainability and technology, and the brand’s philosophy. “We’ve always believed in creating a universe where the clothes are just one component, rather than just making pieces of clothing and then adding something later,” Julius explains. Read the full interview here.

This special collector’s edition of DSCENE’s Design Issue is available in limited quantities through the DSCENE webshop, with availability on Heliot Emil’s website coming soon. Don’t miss your chance to own this one-of-a-kind cover, and stay tuned for the exclusive interview unveiling more of Heliot Emil’s creative process.

