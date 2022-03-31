VERSACE JEANS COUTURE Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Discover VERSACE JEANS COUTURE Spring Summer 2022 campaign featuring Brian Alar, Lazar Dedic at Vampire Model Management, Imán Kaumann Madelaire, and Yuki van Gog captured by fashion photographer Osma Harvilahti. In charge of styling was Allegra Versace Beck, with casting direction from DM Casting. Fashion film Summer Daze was directed by Paris-based director Vincent Catel. The campaign explores the intensity, purity, and uncontrolled emotion of young adulthood.

“Vincent Catel’s film, ‘Summer Daze’, explores the contemporary coming-of-age experience, focusing on both the universal and deeply personal. Captured in a setting reminiscent of American suburbia, the film portrays the beauty of youth in all its forms, diving into the close-knit world of a group of friends during the course of a summer. A series of images from up-and-coming Finnish photographer Osma Harvilahti, feature our cast as they fool around and reclaim their suburban environment. Full of joy and spontaneity, Harvilahti tells an optimistic story of youth through his playful and colorful style.” – From Versace Jeans Couture