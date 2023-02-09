in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Good Boy by Irina Bunyatyan

Photographer Irina Bunyatyan and stylist Koroleva Viktoria team up for our latest exclusive story

Irina Bunyatyan
Sweater Philipp Plein

The handsome Kirill at Tsunami Agency stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Good Boy lensed by fashion photographer Irina Bunyatyan. In charge of styling was Koroleva Viktoria. Photo assistance by Daria S.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Kirill is wearing selected pieces from AMI Paris, Low Classic, Allude, Paul Smith, Kaleos, Vans, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Philipp Plein, Brioni, Our Legacy, Prada, Dries Van Noten, Patrizia Pepe, Pleasures, Calzedonia, Birkenstock, Boss, Off-White, Dior, HTC Los Angeles, Fitchozah, and Calvin Klein.

Irina Bunyatyan
Trench Coat Low Classic
Trousers Vintage
Vest Allude
Hat Paul Smith
Glasses Kaleos
Sneakers Vans
Irina Bunyatyan
Gilet Boss
Jeans Off-White
Accessories Dior, Vintage
Belts Boss, HTC Los Angeles
Irina Bunyatyan
Top Vintage
Irina Bunyatyan
Jacket Prada
Blouse Vintage
Trousers Dries Van Noten
Kirill
Sweatshirt Fitchozah
T-shirt Calvin Klein
Kirill
Sweater Philipp Plein
Kirill
Sweater Patrizia Pepe
Shorts Pleasures
Socks Calzedonia
Shoes Birkenstock
Kirill
Gilet Boss
Accessories Dior, Vintage
Kirill
Sweater Philipp Plein
Kirill
Sweater Patrizia Pepe
Kirill
Trousers AMI Paris
Kirill
Top Vintage
Jeans Marcelo Burlon County of Milan
Kirill
Sweater Philipp Plein
Kirill
Blazer Brioni
Trousers Our Legacy
Hat Vintage
Kirill
Trench Coat Low Classic
Trousers Vintage
Vest Allude
Hat Paul Smith
Glasses Kaleos
Sneakers Vans

Photographer Irina Bunyatyan – @irinaorwald
Stylist Koroleva Viktoria
Model Kirill at Tsunami Agency
Photo Assistant Daria S
Special Thanks to Factory232

editorials

