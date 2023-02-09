Discover FEAR OF GOD Eternal Collection

Fashion house FEAR OF GOD presented the second drop of the Eternal collection. For the collection, Creative Director Jerry Lorenzo introduces an assortment of timeless luxury garments designed with an intentional focus on quality, silhouette, and fabrication. Through this process, ETERNAL transcends age, decades and even the traditional fashion cycle, while further refining Fear of God’s inimitable point of view. The lookbook was captured by Pierre Toussaint, with styling by Veneda Carter. The stars of the lookbook are models Niyo Malik and Etienne De Testa.

The extensive range emphasizes and evolves Fear of God’s signature shapes, capturing each garment’s elegant Italian fabrications and masterful construction as well as the essence of items that are truly everlasting. Lookbook imagery, new for this delivery, sees the Eternal Collection reimagined through a fresh perspective. Throughout are Fear of God’s distinctive Italian made tailoring, cashmere sweatsuits and merino stitch cashmere knits among other ETERNAL items.