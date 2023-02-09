Baye Seye & Vasko Luyckx Model Sandro Spring 2023 Collection

Fashion label SANDRO presented its Spring Summer 2023 Reality (?) campaign starring models Baye Seye, Vasko Luyckx, and Saunders lensed by photographer Anthony Seklaoui. In charge of styling was Joe McKenna, with creative direction from Atelier Franck Durand, and set design by Vincent Olivieri. Beauty is work of hair stylist Damien Boissinot, and makeup artist Hannah Murray.

“For the Spring/Summer 2023 season, the SANDRO Men’s silhouette is much more dressed up. But this is not stiff, awkward elegance. The SANDRO man wears simple button-up suits with open shirts. He opts for pastel shades. On his feet, chic leather loafers add an air of ease for a relaxed style. With openwork knits, simple vests and flowing shirts, his wardrobe is imbued with the effortlessness of summer. 90s skateboarding culture inspires a selection of loose-fitting pieces like checked shirts, hooded sweatshirts and baggy shorts. The cross print—now an iconic SANDRO element—is reinterpreted in absinthe and denim variations, establishing itself as a brand signature.” – from Sandro