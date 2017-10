Supermodel Sean O’Pry teams up with Michael Gioia, and Thyme Stidworthy for Elegant Wild West story coming from the pages of GQ China and GQ Japan‘s latest editions. In charge of photography was Adriano Russo, with styling from Jacky Tam. Beauty is work of hair stylist Noelia Corral and makeup artist Martina Bolis.





