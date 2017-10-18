MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Gray Eberley by Mark Arroyo
The handsome Gray Eberley at Soul Artist Management updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Mark Arroyo at Arroyoworks.
Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Gray Eberley at Soul Artist Management – @gray_eberley
Assistant: Mouna Sow
Photographer: Mark Arroyo at ARROYOWORKS! – www.arroyoworks.com
Thanks to Creative Chaos, Jason, Christophe and River at Soul Artist Management – www.soulartistmanagement.com
Location: Dumbo, Brooklyn, NYC
