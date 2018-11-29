The Great Wide Open by Hunter Arthur for MMSCENE Magazine

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Hunter Arthur captured The Great Wide Open story featuring Brian Desouza and Leo Bruno at New York Model Management, Isaiah Hamilton at Wilhelmina Models, and Jesse Gwin at DNA Models for the November 2018 edition of our MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of styling was Raven Roberts, with casting direction from Roberto Javier Sosa for T.W.A. Castings, and grooming by Megan Kelly. Photo assistance by Emily Charlaff.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Enfants Riches Déprimés, Calvin Klein, Krammer and Stoudt, Belstaff, Perry Ellis, Dr. Martens, Mavi, Rag & Bone, Robert Geller, Sandro, Psycho Bunny, Ross & Snow, Wan Hung, Florsheim, Selected Homme, Ermenegildo Zegna, Topman, Perry Ellis, Gustav Von Aschenbach, WRANGLER, Carlos Campos, Schnayderman’s, and Versace.

Discover more of the story below:





Photographer: Hunter Arthur – www.hunterarthur.com

Stylist: Raven Roberts – www.ravenroberts.com

Casting: Roberto Javier Sosa for T.W.A. Castings

Grooming: Megan Kelly

Photographer’s Assistant: Emily Charlaff

Models: Brian Desouza and Leo Bruno at New York Model Management, Isaiah Hamilton at Wilhelmina Models, Jesse Gwin at DNA Models

