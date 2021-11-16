Harry Styles is the Cover Star of Dazed Magazine Winter 2021 Issue

English superstar Harry Styles takes the cover story of Dazed Magazine‘s Winter 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti. In charge of styling was Ib Kamara, with set design from Ibby Njoya at New School, and production by Hannah Murphy at Connect The Dots. Beauty is work of hair stylist Candice Birns at Statement Artists, makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom at Ma+Talent using Pleasing, and manicurist Sigourney Nuñez using Pleasing.

There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band, when I would have been afraid for everything to have stopped. I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band. Now, the idea of people going, ‘We don’t like your music any more, go away’ doesn’t scare me. I think there was a time when it did. It gives me the freedom to kind of go, ‘Great!’ I’m not working from a place of fear. I’m working from a place of wanting to work stuff out, and try different things. – Styles

For the session Harry is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Gucci, Comme Des Garçons, Jean Paul Gaultier, John Galliano, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Prada Erdem, Marco Ribeiro, and Burberry among others.

I have unlocked an ability to be myself completely, unapologetically, I started only listening to classical music because it felt like it gave me a blank canvas to work from. So I wasn’t hearing things I would then be referencing. I think that so much creativity comes from my boredom and giving myself the chance not to be distracted by things. I’m the most human I’ve felt in a long time, for sure. – Styles

Photography © Rafael Pavarotti for Dazed Magazine, discover more at dazeddigital.com