Discover TOMMY HILFIGER Holiday 2021 Collection

With Holiday 2021 Collection, Tommy Hilfiger celebrates self-expression

Fashion house TOMMY HILFIGER presented their Holiday 2021 Collection, that features looks for every kind of holiday celebration, from party looks to comfortable sleepwear pieces. The campaign captures groups and individuals in a variety of playful moments, against the backdrop of iconic New York City locations. It celebrates the nostalgia and pure joy of the holiday season, as well as self-expression.

In menswear, a coat crafted by heritage Italian tailoring house, Lardini brings exceptional quality for winter walks. Superior stretch pants with temperature regulating technology ensures style meets comfort. Festive style comes to life with the double-breasted tuxedo with an all-over tonal crest motif, and a fluid, silk-feel crest embroidery shirt for a seasonal sartorial statement.” – from Tommy Hilfiger

