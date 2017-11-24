MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Helder Afonso by Alexandre Minicelle
By Now story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alexandre Minicelle features the handsome Helder Afonso at Marilyn Paris. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Clément Riesen.
In charge of styling was Romario Victorin, who for the session selected looks from Max Mara, Berska, Zara, and Campia Moda. For more of the story continue bellow:
Model: Helder Afonso at Marilyn Paris
Hair and Makeup Artist: Clément Riesen
Stylist: Romario Victorin
Photographer: Alexandre Minicelle – @alexminicelle
