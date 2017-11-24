MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Liam Hickey by Michael Kai Young

Liam Hickey

The handsome Liam Hickey at Elite Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Michael Kai Young. In charge of styling was Joanna Plisko, with makeup from beauty artist Alexandre Deslauriers at P1M using Bioderma and Davines.

For the session Liam is wearing selected pieces from Hendrixroe, Hugo Boss, Parc City Boot, Wrkdpt, Coach, L’Momo, and Christopher Bates. Discover more of the story bellow:


Liam Hickey

VEST & TROUSERS: HENDRIXROE
DRESS SHIRT: HUGO BOSS
SHOES: PARC CITY BOOT
BERET: VINTAGE

Liam Hickey

COAT: WRKDPT
PANTS: HENDRIXROE
SCARF: COACH

Liam Hickey

SUIT: WRKDPT

Liam Hickey

TOTAL LOOK: L’MOMO

Liam Hickey

TOTAL LOOK: CHRISTOPHER BATES

Liam Hickey

VEST & TROUSERS: HENDRIXROE
DRESS SHIRT: HUGO BOSS
BERET: VINTAGE

Liam Hickey

JACKET & SWEATER: CHRISTOPHER BATES

Liam Hickey

COAT & TROUSERS: HENDRIXROE

Liam Hickey

JACKET & SWEATER: CHRISTOPHER BATES

Liam Hickey

TRENCH COAT: HENDRIXROE

Model: Liam Hickey at Elite Models
Makeup Artist: Alexandre Deslauriers at P1M using Bioderma and Davines
Stylist: Joanna Plisko
Photographer: Michael Kai Young – michaelkaiyoung.com

