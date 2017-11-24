MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Liam Hickey by Michael Kai Young
The handsome Liam Hickey at Elite Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Michael Kai Young. In charge of styling was Joanna Plisko, with makeup from beauty artist Alexandre Deslauriers at P1M using Bioderma and Davines.
For the session Liam is wearing selected pieces from Hendrixroe, Hugo Boss, Parc City Boot, Wrkdpt, Coach, L’Momo, and Christopher Bates. Discover more of the story bellow:
VEST & TROUSERS: HENDRIXROE
DRESS SHIRT: HUGO BOSS
SHOES: PARC CITY BOOT
BERET: VINTAGE
COAT: WRKDPT
PANTS: HENDRIXROE
SCARF: COACH
SUIT: WRKDPT
TOTAL LOOK: L’MOMO
TOTAL LOOK: CHRISTOPHER BATES
VEST & TROUSERS: HENDRIXROE
DRESS SHIRT: HUGO BOSS
BERET: VINTAGE
JACKET & SWEATER: CHRISTOPHER BATES
COAT & TROUSERS: HENDRIXROE
JACKET & SWEATER: CHRISTOPHER BATES
TRENCH COAT: HENDRIXROE
Model: Liam Hickey at Elite Models
Makeup Artist: Alexandre Deslauriers at P1M using Bioderma and Davines
Stylist: Joanna Plisko
Photographer: Michael Kai Young – michaelkaiyoung.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.