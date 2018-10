Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Henry Fulton Winship at Wilhelmina Models teams up with fashion photographer Andy Ryan for Think Your Clothes Have Enough Pockets? Think Again story coming from the pages of WSJ. Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Rebecca Malinsky, with grooming from Charles McNair at See Management. For the session Henry was joined by Millie the Kangaroo.





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com