MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Taneshq by Pisid Whangvisarn
The handsome Taneshq at Bass Models stars in This Is Not Your Captain Speaking story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pisid Whangvisarn. Styling is work of Chris Kanisorn, with beauty from makeup artist Toon Chaidit.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session shot in Bangkok, Taneshq is wearing selected pieces from Burberry, Balenciaga, Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang, Moncler Grenoble, Addidas, Cerruti 1881, Reebok, Stussy, Dondup, Y-3, Desiel, Lardini, Holland & Holland, and Heron Preston. Production by Aura Production. Discover more of the story below:
Model: Taneshq at Bass Models
Photographer: Pisid Whangvisarn
Stylist: Chris Kanisorn
Makeup Artist: Toon Chaidit
Production: Aura Production – www.auramgmt.com
