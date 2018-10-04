Chris Hemsworth Stars in GQ Australia November 2018 Cover Story

Pin 0 Shares

Actor Chris Hemsworth takes the cover story of GQ Australia‘s November 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer David Bailey. In charge of styling was Olivia Harding, with creative direction from Jillian Davison.

“Change has to occur with a real empathy and understanding, rather than men and women going, ‘This is the new rule’. A lot of adjustments are being made and there’s a re-education occurring, so while we’re trying to traverse this new territory, plenty of mistakes are gonna be made. What I’d hope for is that there’s an open understanding of how we’re trying to figure it out together.

I was fortunate to have a cohesive unity and wonderful role models, who had mutual respect for one another. I have a clear memory of my dad at a young age. If I’d go, ‘Stop being such a girl,’ he’d be like, ‘What’s wrong with girls? Your mum’s a girl? What is it, Chris?’ He was right. I remember that and always really admired it” – Hemsworth for Australian GQ.



