MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Hidetatsu by Daniil Korotchenkov

Fashion photographer Daniil Korotchenkov captured London Streets story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Hidetatsu at Supa Model Management. In charge of styling was Olga Chernoschekova, who for the session selected pieces from Cheshe Design, Dickies, Nike, and Dior.
Coat: Cheshe Design
Trousers: Cheshe Design
Sneakers: Nike
Turtleneck: Cheshe Design
Glasses: Dior
Hoody: Cheshe Design
Photographer: Daniil Korotchenkov – snapydan.com
Stylist: Olga Chernoschekova
Model: Hidetatsu at Supa Model Management
