MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Hidetatsu by Daniil Korotchenkov

Discover London Street exclusive story starring the handsome Hidetatsu

Hidetatsu
Hoody: Cheshe Design
Trousers: Dickies

Fashion photographer Daniil Korotchenkov captured London Streets story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Hidetatsu at Supa Model Management. In charge of styling was Olga Chernoschekova, who for the session selected pieces from Cheshe Design, Dickies, Nike, and Dior.

See more of the story below:


Hidetatsu

Coat: Cheshe Design

Hidetatsu

Trousers: Cheshe Design
Sneakers: Nike

Hidetatsu

Turtleneck: Cheshe Design
Glasses: Dior
Trousers: Dickies

Hidetatsu

Hoody: Cheshe Design
Trousers: Dickies

Hidetatsu

Coat: Cheshe Design

Hidetatsu

Trousers: Cheshe Design
Sneakers: Nike

Hidetatsu

Turtleneck: Cheshe Design
Glasses: Dior
Trousers: Dickies

Hidetatsu

Coat: Cheshe Design

Hidetatsu

Trousers: Cheshe Design
Sneakers: Nike

Photographer: Daniil Korotchenkov – snapydan.com
Stylist: Olga Chernoschekova
Model: Hidetatsu at Supa Model Management

