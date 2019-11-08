Dating Advice for People Who Hate Dating

Dating is an emotional quagmire. It’s confusing, nerve-wracking, exhilarating, disappointing, and fraught with possibilities –– both good and bad. As such, it’s no surprise that plenty of people are fed up with the whole “dating game.” Yet, don’t get too discouraged just yet. Today, we’re going to share four bits of cogent advice for people just like you. So if dating has got you down, then this blog post is here to pick you up. Check it out:

Embrace Tabula Rasa

Tabula rasa is a Latin phrase that means “blank slate.” For our purposes, it’s a good idea for people on the dating scene to apply the philosophy of the blank slate in their own lives. Remember, each person you meet has their own story to tell and are unique in their own way. So don’t rush to judge someone you’ve just met even if they remind you of other partners in your past. When you bother to give people the benefit of the doubt, they can surprise you in amazing ways.

Start Small

Expectations are dangerous things; they color opinions and create pressure. What one person expects from a date, may not at all be what another anticipates. And it’s very easy for people to suffer from miscommunication early on in a relationship. The key here is to start small and to nurture a budding relationship slowly. As much as you may want to invite a first date up to see your sweet bachelor pad, it’s almost always a better idea to take things slow.

Listen

Often, people on dates are very nervous about how they’re perceived. As such, they become so concerned with what they’re going to say, that they end up not listening to their date at all! This is a huge mistake. Taking the time to listen to someone and to come back with a thoughtful, measured response is one of the best ways to endear yourself to them. People love to be listened to –– so be willing to sit tight and get to know them.

Be Honest

Dating has become an exercise in subterfuge, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s extremely refreshing to come across someone who’s honest about their feelings and intentions. Rather than cloaking everything you do in deception, open up instead. Trust us, you’ll be glad you did!

A Final Word

As fun and exciting as dating can sometimes be, it’s important to remember to stay safe out there. Thankfully, there are a huge number of testing clinics nationwide that can help people protect their health and well-being. So make sure to visit one near you before you enter any new relationship. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.