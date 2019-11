Best of last week’s Instagram moments with fitness guru Chris Heria model, YouTuber and singer Conan Gray as well as models Brandon Good, MMSCENE cover star Joao Knorr, Gytis Gedvilas, Florian Macek, Harry Rowley, Bassam Menhal, Pablo Kaestli, Ryan Winter, Jacob Hankin and more.

Scroll down for best of last week’s Instagram action by models to follow:

“Never lacking 😉” @chrisheria

“Comfy? ☁️🍂” @florianmacek

“Where I would rather be.. 💭🏝 Hope everyone’s having a great week.” @harryrowley

@bassammenhal

“On top of a lion 🦁⛰ #capetown” @gytisgedvilas

“Only thing missing is a green card 🎃” @pablo_kaestli

“Boat trip anyone? 🌊🙆🏻‍♂️ Our time in Bali was just amazing…always great to look back on adventures and paths you already walked! But even greater are the adventures ahead of us😍🙌🏻” @armandombb

“Tiny hat time” @rswinter

“RAT PACK” @conangray

“Check” @jacobhankin

“What is your game ?!” @christian_bordin

“🚶🏼‍♂️…” @joaoknorr

“@rico_ennes 🃏🏴‍☠️💥🤟🏻#megateam #megapartners #goodafternoon” @itsiagobotelho

“Can i thot for a second” @jaxonrose

“i’m not sure why i zipped up my hoodie” @goodbhavior