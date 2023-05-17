Discover GUCCI Cruise 2024 Collection

Italian fashion brand GUCCI presented its Cruise 2024 Collection, that merges the house’s codes and South Korean influences, on May 16th, at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. This was the first ever fashion show held within the ceremonial courtyard of the 14th century Gyeongbokgung Palace, located in the heart of Seoul. The collection brings cosmopolitan spirit that is result of cultural conversations and interchange between times and traditions. Gucci brings back its silhouettes from the late 1990s this time reimagined in the color palette of the 2010s. Every look reflect some form of hybridization. For the season, the collection is animated by the South Korean artist Ram Han’s hypersensory biomorphic patterns.